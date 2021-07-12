Arts Commission invests over $3M to strengthen communities through arts and creativity

Communities around the state are receiving millions in state funding to strengthen arts and creativity.

In total, 390 nonprofits are receiving $3,038,223 to fund art projects and organizations through the Arts Projects and Organization Support grant programs.

Local Arts Organization Support and merit award grant recipients include:

-East and West Crawford Elementary Schools- each awarded a $5,000 grant

In Daviess County:

Veale Creek Players Creek Players, Inc. received $3,430

In Dubois County:

Actors Community Theatre, Inc. received $5,000

City of Jasper- Arts Department received $12,388

Strings Inc. received $3,585

In Orange County:

Orange County Rehab (DBA First Chance Center) received $3,760

The commission also voted to distribute funds from the Arts Trust, which is supported by donations from the sale of Celebrate the Arts license plates, to one Arts Project Support grant recipient from every county in which there was a funded application. These beneficiaries were selected based on an exemplary commitment to community, education, economy, and health.

Local Arts Trust License Plate Beneficiaries are:

-West Crawford Elementary School- Arts Instrustruction- West Crawford Elementary School Arts Program

-Actors Community Theatre Inc.- Concert- Performances and Workshops

-Orange County Rehab (DBA First Chance Center)- Creation of a Work of Art- First Chance Center’s Artistic Expressions

The funding recommendations for these two programs were approved during the Indiana Arts Commission’s Quarterly Business Meeting last month.

Applications were reviewed by 167 Hoosiers from around the state with expertise in arts, community development, and finance.