California Man Arrested for Dealing Approximately 13 Pounds of Marijuana

13 pounds of marijuana are off the street and a California man is under arrest after a traffic stop in Pike County.

State Troopers pulled over a Black 2020 Nissan Altima for speeding in the Pike County area of I-69 on Tuesday evening.

When they began talking with the driver, 26-year-old Arthur Ward of Bakersfield, California, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police then searched the vehicle and seized approximately 13 pounds of marijuana from the back seat and trunk.

Ward was arrested for felony counts of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana over 10 pounds.

He is being held in the Pike County Jail without bond.