Dale man arrested after driving with BAC nearly 5x legal limit

Driving through a construction site ended in flames and jail time for a Dale man.

Jasper Police and firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at the St. Charles and Truman Road intersection in Jasper on Tuesday evening.

After arriving on the scene, police determined that 40-year-old Jonathan Hunsicker of Dale had driven through the construction area on U.S. 231 between HRJ Lane and Division Road.

Hunsicker was treated by EMS on the scene and taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. This revealed that he had a BAC of .38, which is nearly 5 times the legal limit.

He was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with a felony count of OWI with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor counts of OWI, OWI endangerment, and OWI with a BAC of over .15.