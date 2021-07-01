Fireworks illegal on Hoosier National Forest

As we head into the Independence Day holiday weekend, U.S.D.A. Forest Service staff want to remind visitors that the use and possession of fireworks on Hoosier National Forest property, including popular beach areas, is against the law.

“Setting off fireworks in the (National) Forest is not only illegal, it is also a hazardous activity that can lead to injury and wildfires,” said Stacy Duke, recreation program manager for the Forest.

“We encourage forest visitors to recreate responsibly on their public lands and enjoy public fireworks displays in one of the local communities,” Duke said.

Whether camping or using the forest for a day trip, the public should call 911 in case of any emergency, including a wildfire.

The use or possession of fireworks on federal public lands is subject to confiscation and fines of up to $5,000 for an individual, $10,000 for an organization and/or up to six months in jail.