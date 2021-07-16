Huntingburg man facing slew of charges after being arrested three times in a month

On Wednesday, we reported that 72-year-old Larry Jefferies of Huntingburg was arrested for stealing a car.

But after going to court the following day, the same man was arrested again for breaking into someone’s home.

Police say Jefferies went into a garage and made his way into a home on State Road 56 on Thursday.

After being confronted by the homeowner, Jefferies left before police arrived.

He was later arrested on Kluemper Road and booked into the Dubois County Security Center for residential entry.

This is the third time Jefferies has been arrested this month.

In June, he was arrested and charged with 64 counts, for crimes including Theft, Check Deception, Possession of Meth., Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Neglect of an Animal.

Jeffries served 29 days in jail was released on his own recognizance on July 13th.

After his release, he was arrested again for the auto theft incident and was released on his own recognizance.

He is now being held in the Dubois County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.