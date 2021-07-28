Jasper man arrested after battering woman

A Jasper man is spending time in jail for domestic battery.

Jasper Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute involving a female in the 402 Plymouth Street area just after 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

After investigating, police determined that 37-year-old Jeffrey Clark has battered a woman.

She was treated for a head injury at the scene by Memorial EMS.

Clark was booked into the Dubois County Security Center for domestic battery with a previous conviction and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies, and a misdemeanor count of interfering with the reporting of a crime.