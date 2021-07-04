Jasper man facing multiple drug charges

On Friday evening, Jasper Police Officers saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Mill Street.

After officers made a traffic stop they found that the driver, 21-year-old, Jalouis Holland, was intoxicated.

Holland admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle and it was confiscated by the officers.

After testing Holland was shown to have a .17% BAC.

Holland was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.