Nominations Open for 2021 President’s Community Excellence Award

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2021 President’s Community Excellence Award.

The award is presented annually by the President of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to an individual who has generously contributed their time, talents, or resources to the Jasper community.

This award is open to all walks of life and honors those who give what they can in order to make a difference. The works and public service of these individuals are often known only to a few. The nominations that are received will help recognize those who give so generously of themselves.

All nominations will be judged by a committee drawn from the current Jasper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The award will be presented by Kate Schwenk, Chamber Board President, at the Jasper Chamber Annual Meeting on Tuesday, September 28th.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 27, 2021.

Nomination forms are available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce located at 302 West 6th Street, or online at jasperin.org

For more information, contact the Chamber at (812)-482-6866