One injured in motorcycle crash in Jasper

On Friday morning a two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of 20th and St. Charles.

A red Jeep driven by 69-year-old, Dennis Lewis, was traveling west on 20th Street making a left turn onto St. Charles Street when an Orange motorcycle driven by 63-year-old Jesse Breyette was traveling north on St. Charles.

Lewis turned onto St. Charles but did not see Breyette coming and hit his brakes.

Breyette hit his brakes then jumped off his bike to avoid getting hit by Lewis.

Breyette was treated at the scene for scrapes and was released.

Breyette’s motorcycle sustained approximately $1000 in damages.