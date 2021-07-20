Patoka Full Moon 5K to affect property traffic, July 23

Night motorists traveling around the Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area at Patoka Lake may experience traffic delays on July 23.

Participants in the Patoka Full Moon 5K will be running on a few area roads through the property from 9:30 p.m. until about 11 p.m., and traffic will be halted for brief moments as participants race through these areas.

Areas of the property directly affected will be the beach and the modern campground road. The lower beach parking lot will close on Thursday for the event.

Spectators are asked to arrive at the beach no later than 9:15 p.m. to view the race from the beach area. They are also welcomed to watch from the grass along the road in the modern campground.

Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.