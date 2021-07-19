Patoka Lake hosts birthday party for Smokey Bear, Aug. 7

A special bear turns 77 next month, and Patoka Lake wants to make sure he has the paw-fict party.

Patoka Lake Nature Center is hosting a birthday party for Smokey Bear from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, August 7th.

The party will include a chance to get a picture with Smokey, fire safety games, and a special craft to make and take home.

The Orange County Southeast Township Volunteer Fire Department will give a special presentation on fire safety, including a jaws of life demonstration, at 11 a.m.

The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state vehicles is required for the Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area at Patoka Lake, which is located north of Wickliffe Indiana on State Road 164.