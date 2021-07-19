Perry County Health Department to host “Back to School Bash” this week

The school year will be here before you know it and health officials in Perry County want to help you get ready!

The Perry County Health Department’s Back to School Bash is scheduled to take place from 2 to 6 pm on Wednesday, July 21st, at the Perry County Health Department.

School-required vaccinations for all ages will be offered during the event, including the COVID-19 vaccine for those 12 and older.

Routine immunizations are required for entry into Kindergarten, 6th, and 12th grades.

Door prizes and giveaways will be available to all school-aged children who get vaccinated.