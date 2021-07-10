Shiloh Church in Jasper to honor first responders and military Saturday

Shiloh Church in Jasper is recognizing first responders and the military.

A ‘Patriots Day’ celebration is set for the afternoon of Saturday, July 10, at the Shiloh Life Center in Jasper.

The celebration is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will honor nurses, doctors, EMTs, firefighters, police officers, and the military.

Inspirational presentations will make you smile, weep and laugh, often all in the same moment.

The community and the nation have faced critical turns of events in the past 18 months.

In addition to experiencing a pandemic and countrywide protests, other localized experiences have left first responders fatigued, both physically and mentally.

This planned afternoon of celebration is an opportunity to let them know that the public stands with them and that they are admired, respected, and loved. Those gathered will affirm their collective commitment to the patriots who have kept and are keeping, our cities and nation safe.

Seating will be limited, so free tickets will be required.

To obtain one, call 812-777-8689. Shiloh Life Center is at Shiloh Church, 1971 West State Road