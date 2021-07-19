Three arrested in Spencer County drug bust

A lengthy drug investigation in Spencer County landed three people in jail late last week.
State Troopers went to a home in Fulda on Friday to serve an arrest warrant on Aaron Crowder for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.
Troopers also obtained a search warrant for the property and found numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia items.
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Spencer County Jail without further incident.
Aaron Crowder:
- (Warrant): Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony.
- (Warrant): Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Maintaining Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Legend Drug X’2 2, Level 6
- Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin), Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
Jason Keller:
- (Kentucky – Warrant): Fleeing Police
- (Kentucky – Warrant): Theft By Unlawful Taking
- (Kentucky – Warrant): Criminal Mischief
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Dealing in Schedule 1 (Heroin), Felony 6
- Possession of Legend Drug X’4, Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in Legend Drug X’s 4, Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in Schedule 2 Drug, Misdemeanor
- Dealing in Schedule Drug, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin), Misdemeanor
- Dealing in Marijuana, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule 2 Drug, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor
Kandi Posey
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Legend Drug X’s 2, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin),
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor
Be the first to comment on "Three arrested in Spencer County drug bust"