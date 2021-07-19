Three arrested in Spencer County drug bust

A lengthy drug investigation in Spencer County landed three people in jail late last week.

State Troopers went to a home in Fulda on Friday to serve an arrest warrant on Aaron Crowder for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

Troopers also obtained a search warrant for the property and found numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia items.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Spencer County Jail without further incident.

Aaron Crowder:

(Warrant): Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony.

(Warrant): Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Maintaining Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Legend Drug X’2 2, Level 6

Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin), Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Jason Keller:

(Kentucky – Warrant): Fleeing Police

(Kentucky – Warrant): Theft By Unlawful Taking

(Kentucky – Warrant): Criminal Mischief

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

Dealing in Schedule 1 (Heroin), Felony 6

Possession of Legend Drug X’4, Level 6 Felony

Dealing in Legend Drug X’s 4, Level 6 Felony

Dealing in Schedule 2 Drug, Misdemeanor

Dealing in Schedule Drug, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin), Misdemeanor

Dealing in Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule 2 Drug, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor

Visiting a Common Nuisance, Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Kandi Posey

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Legend Drug X’s 2, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin),

Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Visiting a Common Nuisance, Misdemeanor

Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor