Two vehicles totaled in crash at Jasper intersection

Two vehicles are totaled after an accident at a popular Jasper intersection.

It happened at the Main and 3rd Street intersection on Thursday morning.

65-year-old Susan Hasenour of Saint Anthony was driving through the intersection and failed to see 68-year-old Gary Alles of Jasper, crashing into him at the intersection.

Both drivers did not report any injuries and refused medical treatment from Memorial EMS at the scene.

Hasenour was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed away from the scene.