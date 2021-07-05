Washington Police arrest three individuals on drug charges over holiday weekend

While you were sleeping over the weekend, the officers on the Washington Police Department’s 3rd Shift were hard at work!

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Garrett Melton of Vincennes on West National Highway for traffic violations early Saturday morning.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 unit conducted a free air sniff and showed a positive indication of the presence of the odor of illegal narcotics.

Officers report finding approximately 4.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 31 grams of synthetic marijuana inside the vehicle.

Melton was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the passengers in the vehicle, 23-year-old Marion Young II of Bicknell, was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of synthetic marijuana.

Another individual was taken into custody after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

29-year-old Trey Hughes of Veedersburg was pulled over early Sunday morning on East Main Street for traffic violations.

Police located approximately 2.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and a small amount of marijuana when searching the vehicle.

As a result, Hughes was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and marijuana.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.