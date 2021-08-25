Allegedly shoplifting at Walmart in Washington ends in drug charges for Illinois woman

Allegedly shoplifting at Walmart in Washington ended in jail time for an Illinois woman.

Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift responded to Walmart after receiving a report of two shoplifters on Monday.

During the investigation, officers determined that 39-year-old Kendra O’brien of Carmi, Illinois was providing them with a false name and was found to be in possession of approximately 101 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine.

O’brien was also found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of White County, Illinois, and actively resisted during her arrest. In addition to her warrant, O’brien was arrested on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Battery on Law Enforcement, Resisting Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice, and Criminal Conversion.

*All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty​*