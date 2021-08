The rainy weather has forced the City of Huntingburg to postpone a road project.

The section of 14th Street between U.S. 231 and Geiger Streets will now be closed on Wednesday, August 11th, and Thursday, August 12.

Please use caution in this area during this project.

For more information, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.