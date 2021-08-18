Dubois County Health Department issues vaccine notice

The CDC now recommends that people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely should receive an additional dose of either (Pfizer or Moderna) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial 2 doses. CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots to those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or for any other population at this time.

What You Need to Know

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness.

People who have compromised immune systems may benefit from an additional dose to make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19.

Obtain additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Who Needs an Additional COVID-19 Vaccine?

Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people should receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome) Advanced or untreated HIV infection Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

To schedule an appointment for Moderna visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call our Immunization Dept. 812-481-7056

To Schedule an appointment for Pfizer please call our Immunizations Dept. at 812-481-7056

*********************************************************************************************

As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise across Dubois County please consider the following preventative measures.

Getting vaccinated is your best method of protection against the severe illness of Covid-19. Practice social distancing (6 feet separation) as much as possible. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose when you are not able to social distance. Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home if you are sick.