Fatal crash closes Highway 66 near Grandview in Spencer County

One person has died in a crash on Highway 66 near Grandview.
Police say the crash involved a semi and another vehicle.
Highway 66 is currently shut down in both directions approximately 3 miles outside of Grandview.
The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. Indiana State Police is assisting as needed and is on the scene reconstructing the crash.
