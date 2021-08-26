in.form: Birdseye Fire & Park Department Picnic

Posted By: WJTS Staff August 26, 2021

On this episode of in.form: Birdseye Fire & Park Department Picnic

Bill Potter sits down with Kelly Zehr & Bret Eckert to discuss this weekend’s Birdseye Fire & Park Department Picnic.

You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.

Be the first to comment on "in.form: Birdseye Fire & Park Department Picnic"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*