Indiana Department of Agriculture recognizes photographer from Loogootee

A local photographer was recently recognized by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

Sarah Greene of Loogootee is one of ten winning photographers for the 2021 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest.

Winning photos were selected from hundreds of entries in four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture, and On the Farm.

Two winners were selected in each category, along with two winners overall.

Greene won with her picture, “Last Light” in the Conservation Category.

The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business office in Indianapolis.

For more information and a full list of winners, visit isda.in.gov.