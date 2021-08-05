Jasper man arrested after breaking into car

Breaking into a car landed a Jasper man in handcuffs late Wednesday night.

Police say 55-year-old Timothy Keller was found rummaging through a vehicle that he was not authorized to be in just after 11 pm.

After determining that Keller was intoxicated, he was taken to Memorial Hospital for medical clearance.

He was then lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.