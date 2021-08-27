Jasper man arrested after striking employee with broom at Miranda’s Restaurant

A Jasper man is facing charges after getting into a verbal argument at a local restaurant.

Jasper Police responded to reports of a fight at Miranda’s Restaurant around 4 Thursday afternoon.

After arriving, police learned that the man, 43-year-old Crandle Presnel, got into a verbal disagreement with one of the restaurant employees.

He then went behind the counter and began kicking and punching the victim before grabbing a boom with a wooden handle and striking the victim several times in the head and body.

Presnel left the store and later surrendered to the police without incident.

He was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center for battery with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.