The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this box truck or the driver.

The truck has no markings on the side.

This truck was seen at a gas station on the Southside of Jasper on 08/11/2021 at approximately 7:45 am.

If you can help, call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or remain anonymous and call 812-481-COPS.