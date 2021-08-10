Military training underway at Naval Support Activity in Crane

Elements of U.S. Army Special Operations Command will be conducting routine military training at Naval Support Activity in Crane until August 21st.

The Soldiers will use training ammunition and other training devices to make the exercise as real as possible. There will be periods of increased air traffic to include low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft, and airplanes during hours of darkness.

The community can expect to experience an increase in air traffic and noise associated with a large-scale airborne operation.