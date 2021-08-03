Odon’s Chalk-Up the Town to take place Saturday

A family-friendly event is adding a little splash of color to the sidewalks of Odon this weekend.

Odon’s Chalk Up The Town is taking place from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, August 7th on Main Street in Odon.

Registration begins at 10 am by the Odon Journal. Judging begins at 12 noon.

This year’s theme is “Heads and Tails.”

Age categories are: Pre-K to 1st Grade, 2nd to 4th Grade, 5th to 8th Grade, and High School to Adults.

Those who participate will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last and have chances to win cash prizes.

Bottled water will also be available to help keep attendees hydrated.