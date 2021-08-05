OFS Executive Raising Awareness and Money for Veteran Homelessness

Ryan Menke, senior vice president at OFS in Huntingburg, is preparing to embark on a swim across the Hudson River in New York City to raise awareness and money for veteran homelessness.

Along the route, a team of U.S. Navy SEALS will swim to the Statue of Liberty and then Ellis Island before arriving in Battery Park. At each stop, SEALs will perform pushups and pullups to honor America’s liberties, diversity, and those who have fought to preserve them.

To learn more and to make a donation to Ryan’s cause, visit https://gigo.org/hudson-river-swim/supporter/sharkbait/index.html

For more on the background of the event, visit https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/why-do-hard-things-ryan-menke/