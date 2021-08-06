Over 3,000 pesticide jugs recycled during Solid Waste District annual Ag Day

Farmers and land managers took advantage of the opportunity to recycle their plastic pesticide jugs at the Dubois County Solid Waste District’s annual Agriculture Recycling Day on the morning of Wednesday, August 4. Over 3000 plastic pesticide jugs were recycled during the morning event by 22 participants.

“What we love most is that the farmers and land managers appreciate that we offer this recycling event- it feels good to be thanked.” District director Carla Striegel-Winner stated. “We are so pleased that they want to recycle their empty jugs. We have some that bring 16 jugs and some that bring hundreds. It’s a great event.”

The Dubois County Solid Waste District thanks county farmers and land managers for taking time out of their busy day to recycle and do the right thing for themselves, their neighbors and their community.

The annual jug recycling event is through a special partnership with local recycler Jasper Salvage. The District would like to thank Jasper Salvage for supplying a dumpster for the event and the Dubois County Highway Department for supplying a dump truck for transport as well.

Residents wanting more information about other recycling and proper disposal in the county can go to duboiscountyrecycles.org or check out the District Facebook page.