Railroad Crossing Resurfacing Scheduled for S.R. 64 in Huntingburg

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on State Road 64 as railroad crews resurface a crossing.

Beginning on or around , Aug. 30, Norfolk Southern crews will close the S.R. 64 railroad crossing in Huntingburg between North Van Buren Street and North Jackson Street to resurface the crossing at this location.

During the project, the road will be closed to through traffic. Work is expected to last for about three days depending upon weather conditions. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 64, S.R. 162, I-64, and S.R. 161.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.