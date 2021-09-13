Dubois County Purdue Extension Office holding event about youth substance abuse

The Purdue Extension Office and Dubois County Cares are teaming up to host a community event to help parents identify substance abuse in kids and teenagers.

Protecting Our Youth: Hidden in Plain Sight is a free two-hour event where attendees go into a mock teenager’s bedroom and learn how to recognize the signs of alcohol, drug, or other risky behaviors.

All parents, guardians, and members of the community are invited to attend.

The first session takes place on September 15th, from 6 to 8 pm at Holy Trinity in the Holy Family Fellowship Hall.

Other sessions scheduled to take place:

-September 22nd from 6 to 8 pm at Forest Park High School Auditorium

-October 13th from 6 to 8 pm at Jasper High School Auditorium

-October 27th from 6 to 8 pm at Southridge Middle School

-November 3rd from 6 to 8 pm at Northeast Dubois Junior/Senior High School

To register, visit bit.ly/HIPS-21.

If you have any questions, call Chelsea Brewer with the Purdue Extension Office of Dubois County at (812)-482-1782 or email cebrewer@purdue.edu.