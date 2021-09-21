Ferdinand Branch Library October schedule

*Family Fall Fun Night will be on Tuesday, October 5th from 6-7pm. We will celebrate Autumn with snacks and crafts. Bring your own pumpkin & we’ll have the supplies to decorate it.

*Come to the Tri County YMCA on Wednesday, October 20th at 1:30pm for a presentation by Animal Tales: Creepy Critters. This will be a fun, educational show with live animals.

*Submit a photo of your painted/carved pumpkin by 10/16 to jsteltenpohl@jdcpl.us. Voting will be on Ferdinand Library’s Facebook page from 10/18-10/30.

*There will be a ‘Wreck This Journal’ event on 10/13 at 4pm for Teens aged 10-18. This type of journal allows you to record your experiences and thoughts in a very creative format. Each participant will receive a free journal and there will be all kinds of interesting materials to decorate it!

*To commemorate Red Ribbon Week, there will be a ‘Truth About Drugs’ presentation on 10/21 at 6pm. Using the Foundation For A Drug Free World’s ‘Truth About Drugs’ videos and materials, Ferdinand Library will be sharing drug facts, what drugs do to the mind & body and why people may take drugs. This is intended to help our community be informed and take preventative actions.

*Kids can come to the Ferdinand Library to pick up a Scavenger Hunt list beginning 10/18. Small prizes will be awarded to all who bring the completed list back to the Library.

*There will be an ‘Art Time For Littles’ class on October 26th at 10am. Register on the website, www.jdcpl.us or call 812.367.1671.

*Stories for Littles is held every Thursday in October at 10am. No registration required.

*An Adult Craft class will be held on Thursday, 10/28 at 6pm. Participants will be making ‘Christmas Countdown Blocks’. Register on the website, www.jdcpl.us or call 812.367.1671

*Teen are invited to come to the Library Young Adult Room on Mondays after school to participate in ‘Motivation Mondays’ where they’ll receive something to eat, something to do or something to enjoy! There will be free pizza available on 10/25. Creative Corner will be held every Tuesday after school as well. No registration required.

*There will be a ‘Friendly Monsters’ Canvas Painting Workshop for kids on Monday, October 4th at 3:30pm and again at 6:00pm. Registration required at www.jdcpl.us or 812.367.1671.

*The Ferdinand Library Adult Book Clubs will be on 10/7 at 2pm and 10/27 at 6:30pm. Call the Library for more information 812.367.1671.

*The Dubois County Museum has invited the Ferdinand Library to decorate a tree for Ferdinand. So we are asking the community to help us make ornaments for it. Join on 10/16 at 10:30am or 1pm. You will get a Santa ornament for yourself and one to put on the Museum tree.

*Ferdinand Library will be starting a Pokemon Club on Saturday, 10/9 at 2pm. All ages welcome – children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult please. The Pokemon Club plans to meet on the second Saturday of every month at 2pm.

*The Friends Of The Ferdinand Library Basement Book Sale will be Saturday, 10/9 from 10am-1pm.

The Library’s hours are Monday thru Thursday, 9am-8pm (EST) and Friday thru Saturday, 9am-5pm (EST). More information can be obtained by contacting the Library at 812.367.1671 or visiting their Facebook or Instagram pages.