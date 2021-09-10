Holiday World Water Coasters Win Global Awards

Three of the four best water park rides in the world are located at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, according to the most recent Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement . Wildebeest was named the Best Water Park Ride for the 11th consecutive year in a row, while Cheetah Chase took home Best New Water Park Ride of 2020/2021.

The official rankings for the top five water park attractions are as follows:

1. Wildebeest, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana

2. Krakatau, Universal’s Volcano Bay, Orlando, Florida

3. Mammoth, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana

4. Cheetah Chase, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana

5. Master Blaster, Schlitterbahn, New Braunfels, Texas

The “Best of the Best” in the amusement industry is chosen from a panel of voters at the Golden Ticket Awards ceremony presented by Amusement . This year the ceremony was presented digitally and is available on replay on their Facebook page.

In addition, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is the only park in the world to have three wooden coasters in the top 25 of this year’s rankings. The Voyage was voted the #2 wooden roller coaster in the world, with The Raven ranking #17, and The Legend ranking #24. Splashin’ Safari was voted the #2 Water Park in the world, and the parks ranked #3 in Guest Experience globally.

“These honors belong to our entire team,” adds Koch. “No part of ’s results happened by chance. We have a coaster team that works diligently to keep our wooden coasters safe and to keep the ride experience excellent. We have a maintenance team that keeps our water coasters in top shape and makes sure these rides are ready to operate safely each day. And our Team Members keep the park clean and friendly every single day. Thank you to our team, the voters, and Amusement .”

Splashin Safari will close for the 2021 season on , but the parks’ newest event, Kids World, runs through , and Happy Halloween Weekends runs from – . Check the calendar at HolidayWorld.com to plan your next visit.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari recently returned to reduced daily attendance capacity, so Guests should purchase tickets online before leaving for the park. Guests who already have tickets or Season Passes have guaranteed spots for the day and there is no need for an additional reservation. Guests are encouraged to review the full 2021 Visit guide here before their visit.