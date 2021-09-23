Indiana coronavirus update for Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 3,659 new cases reported for the state, and 28 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 944,708 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,864 deaths reported in the state, with 479 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 108 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 55.1% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 99.097% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 0.903% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.020% have been hospitalized, and only 0.006% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid, with an average age of 80 for breakthrough deaths.

Dubois County saw 38 new cases and no new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.4% amongst all test, and 24.4% amongst Unique Individuals.To date there have been a total of 7,748 cases for the county, and 123 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 58.6% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 18 new cases and 1 new death, with 51.9% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 40 new cases, with 37% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 11 new cases, with 41% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 42 new cases, with 49.1% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 10 new cases, with 49.1% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 18 new cases, with 43.3% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 7 new cases, with 46.2% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 10 new cases, with 58.3% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 42 new cases, with 64.6% of its population vaccinated.

34.2% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.