Jasper School Board meets for monthly meeting

The Jasper School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday. It was a quick meeting due to the short agenda.

After approving the budget and curriculum update for the 2021-2022 school year, the board allowed the audience to make any comments they felt necessary.

There was an increase in attendance for this meeting.

The room was filled with mostly parents and others who advocated for masks not to be worn in the schools.

Three people spoke out in hopes to continue the optional mask policy that begins on October 4th.

After the crowd gave their final comments, the board adjourned the meeting.

The next Jasper school board meeting will be held October 25th @ 7pm in the Jasper High School Community Room.