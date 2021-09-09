Mitchell Woman Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

Indiana State Police arrested a Mitchell woman this week for possession of child pornography.

28-year-old Leslie Nicole Winkler was arrested on an active warrant in Bloomington on Wednesday.

Police began investigating the woman on August 24th after executing several search warrants at her home.

It was at that time her husband, 26-year-old Brennan Winkler, was arrested for Child Exploitation, Possession of Child Pornography, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Leslie Nicole Winkler was transported to the Lawrence County Jail on Wednesday on five felony counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of false informing.