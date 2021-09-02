Mooresville man arrested for domestic battery

A Mooresville man is facing several charges after a domestic dispute in Jasper.

Police responded to an apartment at 434 West 43rd Street for a female tenant wanting to report a battery on Wednesday morning.

After speaking with the woman, police learned that the man, 28-year-old Stephen Colwell, had battered her on three separate occasions leading up to the investigation.

Colwell ran for the scene but was quickly found and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with prior domestic battery, domestic battery with a minor present, and strangulation, all level 6 felonies, and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.