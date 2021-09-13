Name of person killed in US 231 crash released

New details have emerged about a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Holland teenager.

Police say 19-year-old Samuel Weiler was speeding northbound on US 231, south of 1100 S around 10 pm Friday when he lost control on a curve.

This sent Weiler sideways across the southbound lane and into the path of an SUV driven by 73-year-old Robert Hall.

Troopers say this caused Weiler’s BMW to flip into a yard and disabled Hall’s SUV in the road.

A third vehicle driven by 21-year-old Ernest Volz was unable to avoid the collision and crashed into the front of Hall’s SUV.

The Dubois County Coroner says 18-year-old Nicholas McKown was the front seat passenger in Weiler’s BMW. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Volz and a passenger were not hurt and Hall was treated for minor injuries.

US 231 was shut down for approximately four and a half hours while crews investigated and clean up the crash scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Drug and alcohol tests are pending.