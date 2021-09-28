The Indiana State Archives Launches the Research Indiana Indexes

The expanded Indiana Digital Archives has a new home! Now called the Research Indiana Indexes, the site includes over 1.36 million names and entries and can be found on the Indiana State Archives’ website at www.in.gov/iara/services-for-public/search-archives-holdings. The site allows users to search the names of Hoosiers indexed in the Indiana State Archives’ historic collection, spanning more than two hundred years. To go directly to the name search index click here.

The Research Indiana Indexes includes everything previously available on the Indiana Digital Archives, like Civil War and other military records, original land sales, and prison records. In addition, the site has over 100,000 additions and increased search capabilities. Some of the new tables included are:

Several naturalization tables, including Benton, Cass, Decatur, Delaware, Franklin, Fulton, Huntington, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, LaGrange, LaPorte, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Newton, Orange, Perry, Posey, Shelby, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Vigo and Washington counties, as well as naturalizations done in the Supreme Court. The naturalization records of 66 Indiana counties are now indexed and searchable online.

Marshall County court records (1870 to 1945)

Foster Parent Applications (1877 to 1933)

Significant additions to the Supreme Court and Dissolved Corporations indexes

Researchers and genealogists alike can use the Research Indiana Indexes to discover new Indiana stories: find your ancestor in the earliest state pharmacist records, or browse through a list of 19th century petitions submitted for pardons from the Governor.

The Research Indiana Indexes will be regularly updated as additional records are indexed and reviewed. All indexes are created by the Indiana State Archives’ dedicated group of volunteers. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please email us at arc@iara.in.gov.