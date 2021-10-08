All Indiana BMV branches to close for Columbus Day

We’re passing along a quick reminder ahead of the holiday weekend.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches are closed from Saturday, October 9th through Monday, October 11th in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, October 12th.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24 BMV Connect Kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.