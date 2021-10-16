Dubois County Health Department releases statement about Moderna Booster Shots

The Dubois County Health Department is receiving a large volume of calls about the Moderna Booster Shots.
Here’s what local health officials want the community to know:
- The FDA advisory panel unanimously endorsed the Moderna “Booster” on Friday. (That’s only the 1ststep)
- October 20-21 CDC ACIP will meet to issue recommendations for the Moderna and J&J booster doses.
- If CDC ACIP approves the Booster doses the Dubois County Health Department will receive directions from IDOH, and then will then be able to administer the Booster shots.
- Once the Dubois County Health Department receives final approval, they will share all the information in a press release, letting everyone know when the Booster shots are actually available.
