Dubois County Health Department releases statement about Moderna Booster Shots

The Dubois County Health Department is receiving a large volume of calls about the Moderna Booster Shots.

Here’s what local health officials want the community to know:

The FDA advisory panel unanimously endorsed the Moderna “Booster” on Friday. (That’s only the 1ststep) October 20-21 CDC ACIP will meet to issue recommendations for the Moderna and J&J booster doses. If CDC ACIP approves the Booster doses the Dubois County Health Department will receive directions from IDOH, and then will then be able to administer the Booster shots. Once the Dubois County Health Department receives final approval, they will share all the information in a press release, letting everyone know when the Booster shots are actually available.