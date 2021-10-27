Huntingburg gas customers to see usage price increase

Huntingburg gas customers will see a price hike for October gas usage, and potentially for the winter.

Energy Superintendent, John Reutepohler informed the Huntingburg City Council last night that the cost of natural gas has increased by 40% compared to last October.

He encouraged residents to check their windows and doors for air leaks to help conserve, and to watch their thermostats, as it could be an expensive winter.

Reutepohler says the utility tries to keep a lookout on affordable options, but across the U.S. prices are on the rise.

Gas customers should be vigilant with their energy usage this winter and be prepared for the jump in costs.