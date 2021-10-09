Huntingburg man arrested for Habitual Traffic Violation after crash in Jasper

A car crash in Jasper landed one person behind bars on felony charges.
Jasper Police responded to the area of 15th Street and Mill Street for a two-vehicle accident around 4:40 Friday afternoon.
After further investigation, officers discovered that one of the drivers, 44-year-old Brett Popp of Huntingburg, was operating as a habitual traffic violator.
He was arrested and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for operating a vehicle while HTV, which is a level 6 felony.
