Huntingburg man arrested for Habitual Traffic Violation after crash in Jasper

A car crash in Jasper landed one person behind bars on felony charges.

Jasper Police responded to the area of 15th Street and Mill Street for a two-vehicle accident around 4:40 Friday afternoon.

After further investigation, officers discovered that one of the drivers, 44-year-old Brett Popp of Huntingburg, was operating as a habitual traffic violator.

He was arrested and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for operating a vehicle while HTV, which is a level 6 felony.