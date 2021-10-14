Indiana State Police Investigate Drive-by Shooting north of Petersburg

Pike County – Indiana State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. at a residence located at 3937 West River Road, Petersburg.

Pike County 911 received a call at approximately 1:59 a.m. from a resident reporting that their neighbor had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the homeowner, Corey Underhill, 48, had been shot in the back while inside his mobile home. Several rounds were fired into Underhill’s residence.

Underhill was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

Indiana State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the person or persons involved in this shooting is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079 or call 911. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.