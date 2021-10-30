Intermittent Lane Restrictions Planned for Spot Paving on U.S. 41 in Knox County

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane restrictions for spot paving operations in Knox County.

Beginning on or around , Nov. 1, contractors will begin spot paving on U.S. 41 from State Road 241 at Decker to just north of Oaktown. During this operation, workers will close one lane of traffic at intermittent locations.

Depending upon weather conditions work is scheduled to last until late November. The operations will take place during the daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Flaggers and traffic control devices will be present in the work zone and a reduced speed limit will be in place.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.