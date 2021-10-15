Kimball Introduces EverySpace – A Creative Framework for the Future

Kimball is excited to introduce a new, modular workplace platform that can create workstations for any situation. EverySpace™ is a comprehensive solution that puts the user at the center of its design. It can flex and flow as needs change and work styles evolve. Designed in collaboration with CSD Studio, EverySpace offers adaptable architecture that supports users throughout their day.

With private and open plan applications, together with desks, tables, and screens, EverySpace is a highly versatile product collection that is adaptable in size, vertically and horizontally. This solution offers abundant configurations of storage, filing, shelves, and screens to accommodate every scenario from focused to shared workspaces and collaborative to social spaces. EverySpace offers fixed and adjustable-height legs with a signature Y-leg aesthetic and an integrated wire management channel so that spaces can maintain a clean aesthetic. Its ability to create tiered landscapes adds ergonomic options and easily divides spaces. EverySpace gives designers the flexibility to create environments that encourage work and connect people.

“EverySpace inspires designers and end-users to have a completely different visual respect for the workplace,” said Wendy Murray, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Kimball International. “As the needs and expectations of the physical workplace are changing, EverySpace is a complete, flexible offering that fosters belonging and allows people to feel connected with each other and the organization while facilitating performance and supporting well-being.”

About Kimball

One of the most respected environmentally-conscious and forward-focused furniture makers, Kimball blends state of the art technology with a rich heritage of craftsmanship to optimize workplace performance and enable customers to craft a truly authentic brand experience. As a world-class, design- driven company, Kimball applies its rich heritage as makers to create environments for tomorrow’s workplace. Kimball is a brand unit of Kimball International, Inc., (NASDAQ:KBAL), a publicly-traded company dedicated to its Guiding Principles and recognized as a highly-trusted company and an employer of choice. Learn how Kimball is changing workspaces by visiting www.kimball.com.