Large-Scale Heroin Dealer Arrested in Orange County

A large-scale heroin dealer in Orange County is off the street.

30-year-old Tyler Moore of Bedford was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on State Road 36 in Orleans.

Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered that the back seat female passenger, identified as Christina Wilson, possessed a methamphetamine smoking device with methamphetamine residue, a baggie with a small amount of methamphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana. The front seat female passenger had no identification, so she verbally identified herself. However, during the search of the vehicle, her actual identification was located and it was discovered that she was giving a false name. In reality, she was identified as Yazmen Young, who had an active felony arrest warrant out of Marion County for Possession of a Narcotic Drug. While being placed into custody, Young admitted to being in possession of heroin that she had hidden in her pants. She had approximately 16 grams of heroin in her possession. Moore had in her possession, marijuana, drug paraphernalia that contained heroin residue, and almost $3,000 of US currency.

Troopers then searched Moore’s apartment on East Washington Street. They located almost 11 ounces (306 grams) of heroin and 4 ounces (113 grams) of fentanyl, along with other items associated with dealing drugs.

All three suspects were arrested and incarcerated in the Orange County Jail and the following are the charges for each arrested suspect:

Tyler J. Moore, 30 years old of Bedford:

Dealing Narcotic Drug Over 10 Grams (Level 2 Felony)

Possession of Narcotic Drug Over 28 Grams (Level 3 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor)

Christina C. Wilson, 22 years old of Columbus:

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor)

Yazmen L. Young, 19 years old of Columbus:

Possession of Narcotic Drug Between 10 and 28 Grams (Level 4 Felony)

False Informing (Level 6 Felony)

False Identity Statement (A Misdemeanor)

Active Warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug