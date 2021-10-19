Loogootee Water Works Department issues boil order

Those who live in Loogootee need to boil their water until further notice.

The City of Loogootee Water Works Department is repairing a water main break on East Washington Street.

All Loogootee customers on Belgrade Drive, Belgrade Avenue, and Bloomfield Road are under a boil order.

If you have not lost water service or water pressure and are on East Fork Water Utilities, this boil order does not apply to you.

Immediately after water pressure is restored, run cold water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet.

Boil drinking water for 5 minutes before consuming.

It is recommended that all water for consumption, cooking, and oral hygiene be brought to a full boil for five minutes. It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.

Results of the water samples and lifting of the boil order will be posted on local media and Facebook.