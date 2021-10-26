Old National promotes Bobbi Woebkenberg to Banking Center Manager

Bobbi Woebkenberg has been promoted to Old National Bank Banking Center Manager at 1155 Main Street in Ferdinand, Indiana. Bobbi recently celebrated 20 years’ experience at Old National and previously served as Assistant Banking Center Manager and Senior Teller.

Bobbi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Evansville.

Bobbi is an active and passionate community volunteer currently serving as Vice President of Ferdinand Kiwanis Club, Co-Chair of the American Flag Project, St. Henry Community Club member and Junior Achievement volunteer. Bobbi is married, mother of two and currently building a new home in Ferdinand.

Old National is proud to have Bobbi on the team and look forward to having her skills and talents in her new leadership role in Ferdinand. Congratulations, Bobbi!