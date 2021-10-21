Ramp Restrictions Scheduled for US 41/I-69 Interchange In Evansville

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for the interchange at U.S. 41 and I-69/Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Beginning on or around , Oct. 25, contractors will begin installing foundations for high-mast lights. During this operation workers will restrict one ramp at a time and the work will be performed on each of the ramps at the interchange.

Work is expected to last for about three weeks on each ramp, with completion of the entire project expected by the end of the year. During the operation, the ramps will be restricted to a width of 12-feet. Wider loads should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S. or Interstate routes. Following the installation of the foundations, high mast lighting will be installed at the interchange.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.